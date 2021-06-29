Mom2Mom: The Path to Parenthood for This LGBTQ Family

Pride Month may be basically over, but Mom2Mom celebrates Pride year-round.
Host Maria Sansone caught up with Keri Califano, a dear friend of Boston Pride. Califano spent many years on the board and emceeing Pride events.
She stepped back as her family began to grow; she and her wife welcomed three kids (in four years) through MA Foster Care.
Califano is committed to raising a house of allies and advocates. She shares her path to parenthood with Maria and what she hopes people can learn from her family.
Watch the full interview above.