Parenting

‘Born Ready': One Mom's Journey of Support for Her Transgender Son

NBC Universal, Inc.

We are talking about transgender youth on the latest Mom2Mom, children often struggling with identities, an identity different from those the world sees.

According to the CDC, nearly 2% of high school students identify as transgender.

Mom of five Jodie Patterson said her son knew he was trans when he was just three years old.

Jodie decided to write about her journey to help other families and the result is her book, Born Ready: A True Story of a Boy Named Penelope.

She spoke to Mom2Mom's Maria Sansone about what we all need to learn, unlearn, and practice-- every day.

Watch the important interview above.

More Mom2Mom

Parenting Oct 5

Why You Need to Fight Against ‘Supermom Syndrome', According to This Expert

Sponsored Content Aug 25

Mom2Mom Asks Top Internet Safety Expert About How to Keep Today's Kids Safe Online

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

Parentingmaria sansonemom2momJodie Pattersontransgender youth
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us