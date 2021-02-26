Crazy for Corsets: 3 Ways to Fit the Waist-Cinchers into Everyday Life

Corsets are all the craze right now, and it's thanks in part to Bridgerton, Netflix's mega-successful period drama. We wanted to know what's in and what's not, so we turned to the bra expert herself, author and fashion stylist Jené Luciani Sena.

“With the corset trend or a trend like this that really is a lingerie type item, there's a number of ways you can do it. You can go out and get an actual corset or you can try a trend that's inspired by the corset look,” says Sena.

We asked Sena how she would fit the look into everyday life. She chose three corset-inspired looks.

Jumping at the trend

“The first thing I selected is a jumpsuit. I love that it has the bustier top, so it's nice and cinched and then the nice flowy sort of leg line. So, you get that juxtaposition because you don't want to wear something that's big on top and bigger on the bottom.”

Over the top

“It's a big trend right now to wear a turtleneck or even a t-shirt under a corset or bustier style top,” she says. You can pair it with jeans and even corset-inpired booties that lace up the front.

Dressing it up

Sena chose a dress, which is great for special events. But if you don’t want to show a lot of cleavage?

Sena suggests, “You can do a little cami-bra or a cami underneath. You can wear a little jacket… and it sort of gives you a little bit more coverage.”

When it comes to brands, there are many to choose from. When it comes to inspired looks, you can check out Lulus, which outfitted the models in our segment, or sites like Fashion Nova or Shein.

If you want the real thing, lingerie sites like Frederick’s of Hollywood or Yandy have large selections.

For more on the looks, watch above.