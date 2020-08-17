back to school

How To Stop Nonproductive Worrying

NBC Universal, Inc.

When it comes to worrying, there's plenty to go around. But, there's the productive kind of worry, and then there is the nonproductive kind.

Decisions that are time-sensitive such as whether your child will be returning to a classroom, how you will handle at-home schooling if remote learning is involved, and how you will handle childcare, "then that is a worry that actually could be productive -- if you have control over it," says psychiatrist and women's mental health expert Pooja Lakshmin.

However, you can't control everything. For example, Dr. Lakshmin says you can't control the other kids in your child's class or how their families deal with the pandemic.

Health

coronavirus testing 14 hours ago

How to Decide If You Should Get Tested for COVID-19 Before Seeing Friends and Family

Pregnancy 17 hours ago

Pregnant in a Pandemic: How COVID-19 Stress May Affect Growing Babies

When you run into a situation you can't control, Dr. Lakshmin suggests reframing the situation to focus on the information you do have, the steps on which you can take action.

For more on controlling worry and managing stress during this troubled time, watch Dr. Lakshmin's full episode of Mom2Mom here.

More on Class During COVID

What We Know About School Reopening Plans in Massachusetts

This article tagged under:

back to schoolCOVID-19mental healthmaria sansonemom2mom
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us