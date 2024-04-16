5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Tesla announced it will lay off more than 10% of its global workforce.

Retail sales grew 0.7% in March, much higher than the forecast for a 0.3% rise.

Salesforce shares dropped after a report that the company is in advanced talks to acquire data-management firm Informatica

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Retreating

Stocks fell Monday and yields rose as investors worried about the conflict in the Middle East. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.65%. The S&P 500 sank 1.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.79%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose above 4.6%, its highest point since November. The CBOE Volatility Index closed at its highest level since October as tensions escalated in the Middle East following Iran's missile and drone launch at Israel on Saturday. Follow live market updates.

2. Tesla layoffs

Tesla announced Monday it will lay off more than 10% of its global workforce. "As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity," CEO Elon Musk said in a memo to employees obtained by CNBC. The cuts come as the company's sales growth has slowed and it faces growing competition from EV makers such as BYD. Tesla shares have fallen 35% this year and slid about 5% Monday.

3. Shopping spree

Emily Elconin | Getty Images

Consumers kept shopping at a more rapid pace than expected, according to data from the Commerce Department Monday. Retail sales grew 0.7% in March, much higher than the forecast for a 0.3% rise. The core control group, which excludes several volatile measures and is part of the formula to calculate gross domestic product, increased 1.1% in March. The biggest rise in growth came from online sales which climbed 2.7%. Gas prices rose 2.1% on the month while miscellaneous retailers had an increase of 2.1%.

4. Banks report

Bank of America reported first-quarter earnings Tuesday that exceeded analysts' expectations for profit and revenue. The beat came as revenue from interest income and investment banking was better than expected. Goldman Sachs also reported profit and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations when it reported earnings Monday. Profit for the bank jumped 28% from the year-earlier period due to a rebound in capital markets activity. Goldman shares rose about 3% Monday following the news.

5. In talks

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Salesforce shares dropped about 7% on Monday after a report that the company is in advanced talks to acquire data-management firm Informatica. The price discussed is below Informatica's closing stock price on Friday of $38.48, according to the Wall Street Journal. If a deal goes through, it would be Salesforce's largest acquisition since purchasing Slack for about $28 billion in 2021. Informatica shares fell 6.5% on Monday and its market cap currently sits at about $10.6 billion.

— CNBC's Alex Harring, Hakyung Kim, Ruxandra Iordache, Lora Kolodny, Jeff Cox, Alex Koller and Hugh Son contributed to this report.

