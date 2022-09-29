Apple VP Leaves Company After Making Off-Color Joke in Viral TikTok Video

Apple's VP of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making jokes about women at a car show.

An Apple representative confirmed the departure to CNBC, saying "Tony is leaving Apple."

The departure was spurred by a TikTok video posted in September, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news.

In the video reviewed by CNBC, Blevins is getting out of an expensive Mercedes Benz and he is asked what he does for a living by Daniel Mac, who has a channel centered around asking people in expensive cars questions.

In the video, Blevins jokes that he buys "rich cars, plays golf, and fondles big-breasted women. But I take weekends and major holidays off." The joke appears to be a reference to a similar quote in the movie "Arthur."

It was viewed 1.3 million times, according to the TikTok page.

Blevins was a VP at Apple, which is a very senior role that reports to top executives. His main role was to negotiate with suppliers to keep the price Apple pays for computer parts down, according to a Wall Street Journal profile of Blevins from 2020.