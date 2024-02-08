European markets close mixed as earnings roll in; Maersk down 15%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets closed slightly lower on Thursday as investors digested a slew of earnings from Unilever, Societe Generale, Maersk, Siemens and Adyen.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed 0.01% lower after maintaining cautious gains through most of the session. Sectors were divided, with household goods up 1.9% and autos up 1.5% as health-care stocks fell 1.9%.

Shares of Maersk slumped 15% after the Danish shipping giant suspended share buybacks and flagged "high uncertainty" in its 2024 earnings outlook amid Red Sea disruptions.

Meanwhile, shares of Dutch payments platform Adyen jumped 22% as higher consumer spending boosted its net revenue in the second half of 2023.

Japan's Nikkei led gains in Asia-Pacific markets on Thursday, hitting fresh 34-year highs, after a report suggested the country's central bank would not aggressively tighten its monetary policy.

U.S. stocks were flat in morning trade, after the S&P 500 finished the regular session on the brink of the 5,000 point milestone. Data showed U.S. jobless claims totaled 218,000 for the week ending Feb. 3, down 9,000 from the previous week and just below the Dow Jones estimate for 220,000.

U.S. stocks open little changed

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 50 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were flat.

Stocks on the move: Maersk down 13%; Adyen up 17%

Shares of Danish shipping giant Maersk slumped more than 13% in early trade Thursday after it suspended share buybacks and flagged "high uncertainty" in its 2024 earnings outlook amid Red Sea disruptions.



Societe Generale shares also fell 0.9% after reporting a sharp decline in fourth-quarter net profit on the back of weaker net banking income.

Meanwhile, shares of Dutch payments platform Adyen jumped 17% as higher consumer spending boosted its net revenue for the second half of the year.

Japanese video game company Nintendo's stock price could rise by over 30% in the next 12 months if its highly anticipated console proves a success and overcomes several hurdles, according to equity analyst David Gibson.

The gaming company could leverage its 130 million strong customer base to sell its next-generation devices. Its shares are traded in the United States, Germany and Japan.

Concerns over worsening geopolitical tensions, volatility in corporate earnings and uncertainty on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates have sent some investors on the hunt for safe-haven assets – and markets – to put their money in.

One European index stands out to portfolio manager Carla Bänziger even in a falling market, thanks to the "decent valuations" of its large and small- mid-cap stocks.

"People recommend investing in [this] market during uncertain periods – like if you are expecting a recession. For retail investors, I think it would make sense to have part of your investments in [these] equities to balance out any volatility in the market," the portfolio manager said, naming six stocks to invest in.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in positive territory Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 9 points higher at 7,635, Germany's DAX up 30 points at 16,941, France's CAC up 9 points at 7,619 and Italy's FTSE MIB 27 points higher at 31,130, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Unilever, Societe Generale, Maersk, Siemens and Adyen.

