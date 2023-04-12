European Markets Set to Open Mixed Ahead of Key U.S. Inflation Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are set to open mixed Wednesday as investors await key inflation data from the U.S. set for release later in the day.

That data will likely determine the U.S. Federal Reserve's path in its tightening cycle.

The U.S. consumer price index is expected to show core inflation rose 0.4% in March from February, and 5.6% from the previous year, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Investors will also be digesting the International Monetary Fund's latest global growth report, released Tuesday, which included its weakest medium-term growth forecast for more than 30 years.

"We are concerned about what we have seen in the banking sector, particularly in the U.S. but maybe also in other countries, might do to growth in 2023," Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche in Washington, D.C.

European markets closed 0.6% higher Monday after gaining momentum following the long Easter weekend.

U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading Tuesday, while markets in the Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Wednesday as investors turned their focus to March's highly anticipated inflation report.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European stock markets are expected to open mixed Wednesday.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 2 points lower at 7.780.2, Germany's DAX is set to jump by 7.5 points to 15,661.4 and France's CAC 40 is expected to drop 0.4 points to 7,394.8.

Oil prices inch higher as investors look towards Fed rate hike decision

Oil prices rose during Asia's morning trade as the upcoming U.S. inflation data remains under spotlight as it would inform the Fed's next move on rate hikes.

Brent crude futures traded up 0.11% at $81.62 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed 0.15% to $85.74 a barrel.

Fed's Kashkari sees U.S. inflation to be closer to 2% next year

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he believes inflation in the U.S. economy will near the central bank's target of 2% in 2024.

Speaking at a town hall in Montana State University, he added that he's "less optimistic" than the bond market, which are pricing in a recession soon to come in the U.S., and that markets were also seeing a faster decline in inflation than his expectations.

He also highlighted he expects inflation to come down to "the mid threes" by the end of 2023.

The U.S. consumer price index rose 6% year-on-year in February, in line with expectations. The March inflation report is slated for release overnight.

