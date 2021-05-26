European Stocks Head for Mixed Open as Global Markets Struggle for Direction

European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Wednesday with global markets struggling for direction.

London's FTSE is seen opening 3 points lower at 7,033, Germany's DAX up 56 points at 15,529, France's CAC 40 up 18 points at 6,416 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 79 points at 24,932, according to IG.

The mixed sentiment in Europe follows a patchy session for markets elsewhere on Tuesday and overnight. U.S. stock futures ticked marginally higher in overnight trading after the market rally stalled Tuesday, with major indexes ending the regular session slightly lower.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher in Wednesday afternoon trade, with multiple markets in Southeast Asia (in Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand) closed for a holiday.

Investors are awaiting a speech from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles on Wednesday as concerns surrounding inflation and potential tapering continue.

Attention on cryptocurrencies also continues with China showing its intention to continue a four-year crackdown on bitcoin trading and other cryptocurrency-related activities.

China's Inner Mongolia region has proposed punishments for companies and individuals involved in digital currency mining as it looks to further crack down on the practice.

The move comes after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said last week in a statement that it is necessary to "crack down on Bitcoin mining and trading behavior" to prevent the "transmission of individual risks to the social field."

Earnings in Europe come from Marks and Spencer and British Land while HelloFresh holds an AGM. French consumer confidence data for May is due, and Sweden's unemployment data for April.

- CNBC's Arjun Kharpal and Hannah Miao contributed to this market report.