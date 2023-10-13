European stocks open lower ahead of U.S. earnings releases

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets opened lower Friday as sentiment falters on fresh U.S. inflation data.

The regional Stoxx 600 fell 0.16% as sectors traded mixed. Mining stocks climbed 0.65% as tech fell 0.75%.

Despite the sharp rise in geopolitical volatility resulting from the outbreak of the devastating Israel-Hamas war, stocks have performed strongly this week, with the Stoxx 600 currently on track for its best week since July.

Global gains were powered by dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials, including Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, triggering a repricing of bets on another hike this year.

However, both producer price and consumer price index readings have since come in slightly higher than expected.

Inflation figures for France and Spain are out Friday, along with euro zone industrial production figures.

Asia-Pacific stocks were lower as the consumer price index in China — where the concern is deflation — came in flat, below estimates for 0.2% growth.

U.S. futures were muted as investors geared up for big bank earnings.

Europe stocks set to open lower

European stocks were set to open slightly lower Friday, according to IG data.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was seen 7 points lower at 7,641, with Germany's DAX down 52 points at 15,380 and France's CAC 40 down 24 points at 7,080.

— Jenni Reid

China records flat consumer prices, falling below expectations

China's consumer prices came in flat in September, while factory gate prices saw annual declines slow for a third month.

The consumer price index was flat on an annual basis in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. It was below the median estimate for a 0.2% increase in a Reuters poll.

China's producer price index fell 2.5% from a year earlier, weaker than economists' expectations for a 2.4% decline.

Tepid prices underscore what China's top leaders labeled as a "tortuous" economic recovery after the country emerged from its draconian zero Covid curbs toward the end of last year.

— Clement Tan, Lee Ying Shan

Fed needs to see core inflation sub 4% and heading lower to stop raising rates, Wolfe says

Thursday's consumer price report for September was "modestly hotter-than-expected" and insufficient to stop the Federal Reserve from raising rates one more time before the end of 2023, according to Wolfe Research chief investment strategist Chris Senyek.

"Our sense is that the FOMC will need to see core inflation break below 4% and believe it will continue to trend downward to pause and remain on hold for a prolonged period," Senyek wrote to clients.

Over the medium, Senyek believes the lagged effect of the Fed's rate hikes since March 2022 will eventually "spark economic disappointments, rising recession concerns and a downward EPS revision cycle in the months ahead," and that declining interest rates will be insufficient to offset the downward bias.

— Scott Schnipper, Michael Bloom

Demand concerns keeping oil prices in check, Croft says

Oil prices bounced back on Thursday, with futures for U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude rising 1.6% to trade just below the $85 per barrel mark. The move erased some of Wednesday's declines, the price of oil still remains below Monday's high and levels from late September, when WTI traded above $90 per barrel.

Helima Croft, RBC Capital Markets commodities strategist, said on "Squawk on the Street" that a report showing a surprising gasoline build in the United States last week is helping to keep prices in check despite the fears that the Israel-Hamas war could expand and disrupt the global oil supply.

"The question is what's going to win out this year. This broader concern about the macro backdrop — potential demand softness — or questions about the security of supply," Croft said.

— Jesse Pound

Inflation unlikely to come down without a recession, says Société Générale chairman

Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, chairman of Société Générale, joins CNBC's Silvia Amaro during the IMF meetings to discuss his forecast on global inflation and the possibility of a soft landing.