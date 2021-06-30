Money Report

Here's How These 3 Couples Invested Their Money to Be Able to Retire Before They Turned 40

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Kieferpix | iStock | Getty Images

Not everyone wants to wait until their 60s to retire.

If you want to stop working sooner, your plan should be to replace your salary with investment income, according to early retiree Bill Kaderli.

Check out this video to see the strategies Kaderli and two other couples used to retire before they turned 40.

