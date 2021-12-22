Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Omicron Accounts for 90% of Covid Cases in Some Parts of the U.S., CDC Director Says

By Sevanny Campos, CNBC

Dado Ruvic | Reuters

The omicron Covid-19 variant has quickly overtaken delta as the dominant strain of the virus across the U.S., accounting for 90% of the cases in some parts of the country, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.

The variant makes up more than 73% of the cases in the United States as of Saturday, according to the latest data released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, U.S. health officials said omicron accounted for 2.9% of all cases sequenced through Dec. 11, but later revised that number up to 12.6%.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Walensky said the highly mutated and contagious strain accounts for up to 90% of the infections in the eastern Atlantic states, parts of the Midwest, South and northern Pacific states.

"This rapid increase in the proportion of omicron circulating around the country is similar to what we've seen across the world," she told reporters during a White House Covid-19 press briefing.

Money Report

Business 18 mins ago

Aviation, Telecom Groups Agree to Share Data to Help Resolve 5G Safety Concerns

Markets 60 mins ago

Cramer's Investing Club: We Are Buying More of This Industrial Holding Because the Shares Are Cheap

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

WHO says Covid vaccine booster programs will prolong pandemic

New York City weighs new restrictions for Times Square New Year's Eve celebration

Some glimmers of hope are emerging on omicron, but experts stress caution

Op-Ed: Omicron sidelines professional sports from the NFL to the English Premier League

Amazon limits how many Covid tests you can buy amid omicron surge

Americans are tired of Covid — and the official response to omicron has only created more frustration

CDC director says initial Covid shots 'may not be enough' as omicron rapidly sweeps the nation

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessbusiness newspoliticsUS: News
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us