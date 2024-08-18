Planning a luxury trip to Singapore? Here's what to do and where to stay

For many, Singapore — the city that inspired "Crazy Rich Asians" — is synonymous with luxury, with everything from top-tier accommodations to high-end shopping and restaurants.

For the ultimate stay, Marina Bay Sands has an exclusive, invitation-only Chairman Suite, while Capella Singapore on Sentosa Island is a tranquil escape, known for hosting high-level international meetings.

History lovers can consider a stay at Raffles Hotel Singapore, one of the most famous hotels in the world. Founded in 1887 by the Sarkies brothers, this hotel has long attracted the elite, with former guests including famous personalities such as Rudyard Kipling and Michael Jackson.

The all-suite hotel has nine restaurants and the most famous bar in town — Raffles' Long Bar, the birthplace of the Singapore Sling.

Myriad shopping options exist for every taste and budget on Orchard Road, which has more than 5,000 stores, including luxury labels at ION Orchard and its 400 top-end stores.

The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, which are connected to the hotel, provide personal shopping services with chauffeured rides. It's also home to the world's only floating spherical Apple Store, said to be inspired by Rome's Pantheon. An underwater tunnel connects the main building to a floating Louis Vuitton store, housed in a crystal pavilion, and a 69-foot whirlpool water feature.

Singapore is home to more than 50 Michelin-starred restaurants, including three with three stars — Zen, Odette and Les Amis.

For a bit of nature, visitors can stroll through Gardens by the Bay, home to more than 1.5 million plants from around the world, or sail on the Royal Albatross, a luxury yacht that has hosted celebrities and royalty, including Britain's Princess Anne in 2016.