Six-figure earners share how much they spend on food in a month—‘it's probably not a great habit'

At the beginning of 2023, it felt like everybody was talking about eggs.

The baking essential and protein-packed breakfast item saw prices skyrocket up to 70% from the previous year, with the average cost of a dozen eggs peaking at $4.82 in January, according to Federal Reserve data.

Prices for eggs and other food items trickled back down throughout the year, but they're still not what many consumers would consider "normal."

As of November, national food prices were up 2.9% year over year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Dining out was even more expensive: The cost of food away from home was up 5.7% year over year.

Everyone shops for food differently. Those who earn more don't always spend more. Some high earners like to splurge on restaurants, while others still look for ways to save.

Here's how much five people who earn six-figure salaries spend on food in a month.

Orissa Kelly, foot archer in Nashville, Tennessee

Annual salary: $130,000

$130,000 Monthly food spend: $1,110 in January 2023

Kelly's job as a traveling performer — who shoots flaming arrows with her feet, no less — takes her around the world. However, her monthly income varies since she's self-employed.

Athena Kolb for CNBC Make It

Kelly keeps her living costs low by renting a room in a friend's house for just $300 a month, which gives her room to spend more on food, which she loves to do, whether it's for fun with friends or networking opportunities.

"Spending money on food is a big habit of mine, and it's probably not a great habit," she said in April. "But I have so many nice experiences, either meeting people or hanging out with my friends, that I don't regret it."

Chabely Rodriguez, anesthesiologist assistant in Tampa, Florida

Annual salary : $210,000

: $210,000 Monthly food spend: $662 in September 2023

Rodriguez puts most of her income toward saving and investing for her future. Still, she loves to travel and experience different cultures, which often contributes to her food budget.

Liam Mays | CNBC Make It

"I try to save on the things that aren't as important to me, but I spend on the things that matter to me, like food and experiences when I go to a different country," she told CNBC Make It in October.

Ethan Nguonly, software engineer in Orange County, California

Annual salary: $194,000

$194,000 Monthly food spend: $363 in June 2023

Though he spends more on takeout from restaurants than groceries to cook at home, Nguonly manages to keep his food costs relatively low. It helps that he works for Google, which offers a key employee benefit.

Tristan Pelletier | CNBC Make It

"The office has free food for breakfast and lunch," he told CNBC Make It in August. "I go into the office three days a week and so that cuts out three or four meals a week or so."

Annie Park, business owner in Washington, D.C.

Annual salary: $230,000

$230,000 Monthly food spend: $432 in March 2023

As the co-founder and part owner of Sarah's Handmade Ice Cream, Park knows better than many grocery shoppers how the price of items such as eggs, milk and sugar can have a major effect on your life. Plus, she and her boyfriend enjoy exploring all the different restaurants her city has to offer.

CNBC Make It

"Food is always a big expense for us," she told CNBC Make It in May. "There's just never an end of all these amazing restaurants in D.C. and we always like to go and try out the newest restaurants."

Similar to most people, Park's food budget varies. She said she dines out around one to three times a week, which can add up quickly. During an expensive month, "it could be anywhere from $600 to $800 on restaurants alone," she said.

Aspen Tucker, travel nurse in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Annual salary: $187,000

$187,000 Monthly food spend: $1,440 in December 2022

As a travel nurse, Tucker works in various places across the U.S., often for weeks at a time. But he keeps his roots planted in his hometown of Spartanburg, where he owns a townhome, and the cost of living is relatively low.

Nathanael Berry for CNBC Make It

Still, his food costs can add up quickly when he's on the road and eating a lot of meals out. Last December, he spent more than $1,400 on food while on a contract in Fresno, California. His food costs were higher than normal this month, he said, due to the fact that he was cooking less.

When they're on the road, Tucker and his girlfriend — who is also a travel nurse — try to cook some meals, but their work schedules make it difficult.

"My food doesn't even taste that good to be honest with you," Tucker said in March. "So I try to eat out at different places."

