Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, AMC & More

Snowflake — Shares of the data-analytics software company fell more than 5% in extended trading after the firm reported widening losses. Snowflake's net loss swelled to $203.2 million in the fiscal first quarter from $93.6 million a year ago. Its revenue came in at $228.9 million, versus expectations of $212.9 million, according to Refinitiv.

Nvidia — The chip giant saw its shares dip slightly even after a blowout quarterly report. Nvidia's earnings and sales for the first quarter both beat Wall Street expectations, with revenue growing 88% compared to last year. The stock has rallied 20% this year.

AMC Entertainment — Shares of the movie theater chain gained another 2% in extended trading after a near 20% rally on Wednesday. The Reddit-favored stock has rallied more than 60% this week alone as speculative trading behavior ramped up again. The move after hours followed an upgrade from CFRA to hold from sell.

Williams-Sonoma — Shares of the home furnishings retailer climbed 3% in extended trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $2.93 per share, well ahead of an estimate of $1.83 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Workday — The software stock fell slightly even after the company beat expectations for its quarterly earnings and sales. Its first-quarter earnings came in at 87 cents per share, compared to the 73 cents analysts were expecting, according to Refinitiv.

