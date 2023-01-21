Money Report

The Daily Skincare Routine of a Popular Beauty Influencer—It's More Minimalist Than You Think

By Renée Onque,CNBC

Courtesy of Arshia Moorjani

For many, a flawless complexion has always been a top priority. But the want for quick and easy solutions for how to get your skin there has grown stronger in recent years.

Social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram have helped interest in skincare products, tools and tips for how to use them skyrocket — today, #skincare has more than 140 billion views on TikTok.

But beyond the pursuit for clearer skin, there are other benefits to cleansing and caring for your skin every day. Practicing a daily skincare routine means having set times each day where you can spend moments with just yourself, says Arshia Moorjani, a social media influencer who seized the opportunity to profit from skincare and beauty content when it blew up in 2013.

"Skincare is definitely such a form of self-care and 'me time' especially as a mom. I'm so busy all the time," says Moorjani, "It's just such a nice way to start and end my day."

While it may seem like you need a lot of steps in your routine, that actually isn't the case, says Moorjani who has over 400,000 followers and subscribers on Instagram and YouTube, respectively.

In fact, your skincare routine can be as minimalist as you'd like — Moorjani's morning routine, for example, is just three simple steps.

Arshia Moorjani's minimalist skincare routine

Here's Moorjani's daily routine, step-by-step. Plus, a list of her go-to products.

Morning:

  • Step 1: Apply a vitamin C serum.
  • Step 2: Follow up with moisturizer.
  • Step 3: Finish with an SPF.

Since her skin type is on the drier side, Moorjani chooses less maintenance in the morning and only uses face wash at night.

Night:

  • Step 1: Remove makeup with an oil cleanser.
  • Step 2: Cleanse with a hydrating face wash.
  • Step 3: Exfoliate with a face serum or apply retinol (she alternates daily)
  • Step 4: Moisturize.

Moorjani's go-to skincare products

Obagi Clinical Vitamin C + Arbutin Brightening Serum
Ole Henriksen Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer
Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 42
Farmacy Green Clean Cleanser + Makeup Remover Balm
Cetaphil Hydrating Daily Facial Cleanser
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Face Serum
Farmacy 1% Vitamin A Retinol Serum
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Night Cream

Remember that the products that work well for Moorjani could have different effects on your skin, depending on your skin type.

"Find skincare that works for you [and] your skin type," she says, "There are so many products out there that are so effective without you having to spend much money."

