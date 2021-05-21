Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Treasury Yields Drift Lower With Focus on Economic Data

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Source: NYSE
  • The May Markit PMI, which tracks economic trends in the manufacturing and service sectors, is due out at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • Existing home sales data for April is then due to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower early on Friday, with Markit's May purchasing managers' index due out later in the morning.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.618% at 3:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 2.323%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Money Report

Business 21 mins ago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

AstraZeneca PLC 28 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: VF Corp, The Buckle, Palo Alto Networks & More

The May Markit PMI, which tracks economic trends in the manufacturing and service sectors, is due out at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Existing home sales data for April is then due to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

CNBC PRO:

JPMorgan says there's now a short window to buy these 'cheap' global stocks

Volatility could still be ahead for stocks, but strategists don't foresee a major correction

Crypto and market volatility got you rattled? These stocks are a smooth ride

The 10-year Treasury yield has eased back after a brief jump to top 1.68% on Wednesday, following the release of policy meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve.

The central bank's Federal Open Market Committee hinted it would consider discussing a plan to taper its asset purchase if the economy continued recover rapidly. However, the Fed stuck to the line that it saw rising inflation as transitory.

There are no auctions due to be held Friday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19economic stimulusFederal Reserve Bank
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us