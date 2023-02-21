Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Weigh Key Economic Data, Look Ahead to Fed Minutes

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as bond markets reopened after Presidents' Day on Monday and investors awaited key economic reports due this week.

At 10:13 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by 10 basis points at 3.93%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading at 4.7% after rising by more than 8 basis points.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

U.S. existing home sales fell 0.7% to a seasonally adjusted 4 million units in January, reaching their lowest level in more than 12 years. They also declined for a 12th consecutive month.

However, "Home sales are bottoming out," said National Association of Realtors chief economist Lawrence Yun. "Prices vary depending on a market's affordability, with lower-priced regions witnessing modest growth and more expensive regions experiencing declines."

Further economic data is slated for later in the week, including the personal consumption expenditures price index on Friday, which is one of the Fed's favored inflation gauges.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting on Jan. 31 and Feb 1., which concluded with a 25 basis point interest rate hike, are expected on Wednesday. Investors will be scanning them for clues about the central bank's future policy path.

Many have been concerned about the impact of higher rates on the U.S. economy. Fed officials have not, however, ruled out further rate hikes.