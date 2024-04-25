Venice residents clash with riot police as city launches world's first tourist entry fee

The pilot program means day-trippers to Venice, one of Italy's most picturesque and historic cities, will need to pay a charge of 5 euros ($5.4).

Municipal workers on Thursday were seen checking the tickets of day-trippers outside the front of the fragile lagoon city's Santa Lucia railway station, while signs had been erected to warn tourists about the payment program.

Luigi Brugnaro, Venice's mayor, said via social media earlier in the week that Venice would be the first major city to experiment with the payment program, "although overtourism is not a problem that only concerns this city."

Marco Bertorello | Afp | Getty Images

Venice became the first city in the world to charge a payment for tourists in a bid to alleviate the pressures of mass tourism and make the city more livable for its residents.

The pilot program will exact a fee of 5 euros ($5.4) from day-trippers to Venice, one of Italy's most picturesque and historic cities. The new fee came into force on April 25, a national holiday in Italy.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Municipal workers were seen checking the tickets of day-trippers outside the front of the fragile lagoon city's Santa Lucia railway station. Signs had been erected to warn tourists about the payment program.

The charge applies to tourists arriving between 8:30 a.m. local time and 4 p.m., while access is free outside of those hours. Day-trippers who fail to pay the fee face fines between 50 euros to 300 euros.

Overnight travelers who stay within the municipality of Venice are exempt from the charge, but must have a QR code to pass through the gates located at the main access points of the city. A booth was set up for visitors without access to a smartphone, Reuters reported.

Not everyone is supportive of the newly introduced charge for day-trippers.

Protesters on Thursday were seen clashing with riot police over the pilot program. Some held banners that read "No to ticket, Yes to houses and services for all" as they demonstrated against the measure.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said on social media earlier in the week that Venice would be the first major city to experiment with the payment program, "although overtourism is not a problem that only concerns this city."

"Through this measure we want to improve the quality of life in #Venezia, we want to make it safer, cleaner and with more services, in order to guarantee citizens and visitors peace of mind," Brugnaro said Tuesday in a Google-translated post on social media platform X.

"With courage and a smile, we want to give a future to Venice, which tomorrow will be in the hands of our children. This City will always remain open and you are all welcome, no one excluded. We are waiting for you!"

Marco Bertorello | Afp | Getty Images

Venice has toyed with the idea of taxing day visitors for years, as one of several measures to curb overtourism — which locals have long blamed for driving up prices and transforming the city into a souvenir-laden theme park of sorts.

Residents, specifically the estimated 50,000 who live in the city's historic area, are far outnumbered by the some 5.5 million who visited the city in 2019, according to Statista data. Many of these tourists disembark from cruise ships by the thousands to take photographs of Venice's famous canals and city squares.

Marco Bertorello | Afp | Getty Images

— CNBC's Monica Pitrelli contributed to this report.