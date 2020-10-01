100 Quarantined Amid COVID Cluster at Johnson & Wales University

More than 100 students at Johnson & Wales University have been quarantined after 31 people who attend the school's Providence campus tested positive for COVID-19.

University officials announced the quarantine measures Wednesday evening, adding that the students who tested positive all lived in off-campus housing and are experiencing mild symptoms.

Other COVID-19 clusters have been reported at Providence College and the University of Rhode Island, where students have gathered in groups off-campus.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo on says irresponsible behavior by young people is a leading factor in a recent increase in infections.

On Thursday, state health officials reported three new deaths and another 170 positive coronavirus cases. There have now been 1,117 fatalities statewide and 24,914 cases.