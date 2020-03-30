Boston photos

Boston Litter During Coronavirus Outbreak: Streets Filled With Discarded Gloves, Masks

Used surgical gloves, masks and hand sanitizer bottles pollute the streets of Boston during the coronavirus outbreak.

By Shira Stoll

A smashed surgical mask on the street
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston

As Mayor Walsh and Gov. Baker urge Massachusetts residents to stay indoors, Boston streets have grown quieter with less foot traffic and fewer cars on the roads.

In order to protect themselves against coronavirus, some people turned to wearing surgical gloves and face masks. These protective measures are then being discarded in ways that are littering the streets of Boston.

Photos: Empty Boston Streets Filled With Discarded Gloves, Supplies During Coronavirus Outbreak

This article tagged under:

Boston photoscoronavirusgallerycoronavirus boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us