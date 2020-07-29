Gov. Raimondo to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response in RI

Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to provide an update on Rhode Island's coronavirus response Wednesday afternoon.

Raimondo is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the Rhode Island Department of Health issued COVID-19-related compliance orders to ten restaurants and bars for various infractions, according to health officials.

During inspections, staff and patrons were observed not wearing masks or practicing social distancing and establishments not screening patrons for symptoms of COVID-19, health officials said.

The list of restaurants and bars can be found on the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation.

On Monday, Raimondo announced a $45 million workforce development initiative in an effort to get Rhode Islanders back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Back to Work RI" initiative will use CARES Act funding while partnering with various companies to provide job training, according to a press release from the governor's office.

"Getting Rhode Islanders back to work doesn't mean returning to the old way of doing business. We need to give Rhode Islanders the skills and support they need to succeed in the new economy while building pathways to good jobs for people who have traditionally faced barriers to employment," Raimondo said in a statement.

As of Tuesday, there was one new fatality in Rhode Island as a result of the novel coronavirus for a total of 1,005 statewide, according to the department of health. There were 119 new positive cases of the virus for a total of 18,725 statewide.