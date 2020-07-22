fall sports

Maine Principals' Association Delays Start of Fall Sports

The start of fall practice has been delayed from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8 and the preseason will last only two weeks, according to the Maine Principals’ Association

The Maine Principals’ Association is delaying the start of fall sports in hopes of salvaging a shortened season for high schools.

The start of fall practice has been delayed from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8, which is the day after Labor Day. The preseason will last only two weeks, with the first games no earlier than Sept. 18.

"We hope to be able to offer a full fall season," MPA Executive Director Mike Burnham told the Portland Press Herald.

The MPA canceled the spring sports season last April and is limiting interscholastic activities through the summer.

Its Interscholastic Management Committee voted Tuesday to delay the start of the fall season. Exactly how many schools will be able to participate remains to be seen.

