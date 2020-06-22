coronavirus

Maine Sees Widest Virus Racial Disparity Gap in the U.S.

Black Maine residents, who make up 1.4% of the state's population, account for nearly a quarter of its coronavirus cases

By The Associated Press

OGUNQUIT, ME – MAY 27: Bicyclists pedal along Shore Road in Ogunquit where a sign in the middle of the street encourages people to wear masks, photographed on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Staff Photo by Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

The widest racial disparity stemming from the coronavirus pandemic is in Maine, where Black residents are contracting the virus at 20 times the rate of their white neighbors.

Maine has the highest percentage of white residents of any state. It also has a low rate of coronavirus infection, with less than 3,000 cases in total.

But the Portland Press Herald reports Black Maine residents, who make up 1.4% of the state's population, account for nearly a quarter of its coronavirus cases. The Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition called the disparity "enormous and growing."

Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency started reducing its emergency financial help to Vermont to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press

