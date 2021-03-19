Maine Speeds Up Vaccine Timeline, All Adults Will Be Eligible By April 19

All adults in Maine will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccines by Monday, April 19, Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday as she accelerated the state's vaccination timeline to make more people eligible earlier.

People age 60 and older are already eligible for the vaccine. Eligibility will expand to people 50 and older on March 23 and all adults on April 19, the Mills administration said.

The accelerated timeline comes as some Maine vaccine providers are reporting availability of appointments and as Maine anticipates an increase in vaccine supply from the federal government.

Vaccination for residents aged 50 and older was previously scheduled to begin on April 1, and for all adults on May 1.

“Maine has been working around the clock to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible. As we continue to make progress, and with more appointments becoming available and an increase in supply expected in the coming weeks, we believe it is appropriate to accelerate our timeline and make more people eligible earlier,” Mills said in a statement.

President Joe Biden announced that every American eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine should be able to receive their dose by May 1st. His address on the COVID-19 pandemic came after he signed his first major victory under his administration – a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that will give eligible Americans $1,400 in direct stimulus payments, among other benefits.

She urged Mainers to keep in mind that it may take some time to get an appointment after becoming eligible.

With nearly two out of every three Maine residents age 60 and older already protected with at least one dose of vaccine, the commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services said they are prepared to open up appointments to even more people.

“As more vaccine becomes available in the coming days and weeks, we’ll continue to work with our valued partners throughout the state to match eligible Maine people, particularly those who are at high risk, with those doses and move Maine closer to recovery," Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in a statement.

The Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Nirav D. Shah, said weekly vaccine allocations are expected to increase in the near future, allowing them to move ahead with vaccinating all Maine adults.

“The fine work of vaccination clinics throughout Maine makes it possible to get shots into the arms of more residents sooner than originally projected,” Shah said in a statement.

The new vaccine schedule is as follows:

March 3: Age 60 and older

March 23: Age 50 and older

April 19: All Maine residents age 16 and older

Mills announced the state's age-based vaccination approach on Feb. 26.

To date, more than 352,000 people in Maine have received their first dose of the vaccine – more than 26-percent of the state's population. And nearly 16-percent are fully vaccinated.

To find a vaccination site, visit the state’s vaccine website at maine.gov/covid19/vaccines.