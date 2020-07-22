RI Gov. Raimondo to Provide Coronavirus Update

Gov. Gina Raimondo was scheduled Wednesday to update the public on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Raimondo was slated to hold a press briefing at 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, Rhode Island reported 53 new positive cases and one new fatality. The state's total confirmed cases count is 17,986, including 996 fatalities.

The scheduled remarks come after Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, said in-school learning is the best option for children this fall.

"We’ve been working countless hours to prepare for a safe return to school," Alexander-Scott said Wednesday in an interview with WPRO, according to WJAR.

Raimondo has said she wants students to return to classrooms on Aug. 31.

Last week, Raimondo unveiled her plan to rebuild Rhode Island's post-coronavirus economy through better educational opportunities, job training for emerging industries, and support for small businesses.

"We need to embrace what we've learned during this crisis — embrace new technologies and new pathways for public health — and build upon it," the Democrat wrote in a preview of the plan, called RIse Together, released Wednesday.

The plan also calls for new roads, schools, affordable housing and making the state a welcome place for manufacturers.

Raimondo announced she plans to use $100 million of federal CARES Act funds to help small businesses with education and job training. Of that money, $50 million will assist businesses with specifics of reopening like plexiglass and cleaning supplies. Twenty percent of the funds will be set aside for minority-run businesses, Raimondo said.