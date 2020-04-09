Gov. Gina Raimondo was slated to brief the public Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic, a day after announcing five new fatal cases of COVID-19 that brought the state's death toll to 35.

Raimondo was expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, Raimondo urged people to continue practicing social distancing, saying cases were expected rise.

“We are in the rapid spread phase of the virus,” Raimondo said of the increase in hospitalizations. “You should assume at this point that there is widespread community transmission.”

As of Wednesday, the state had reported 1,450 cases of COVID-19.

Raimondo also announced a new program aimed at improving the state's efforts to identify and warn everyone who's been in contact with a newly diagnosed coronavirus carrier.

Rhode Island is partnering with the cloud software company Salesforce, which last week joined Massachusetts' new contact tracing efforts. Raimondo said more efficient contact tracing will be crucial for getting Rhode Island's economy up and running again.

“We’re trying to move to a place where we get much more pin-pointed in our approach," she said in a press conference. "It should give you great confidence that our systems are getting better and we’re that much closer to getting back to work, because this is essential to getting back to work.”

Raimondo encouraged people who are sick or in quarantine to utilize a new delivery website, RIdelivers.com. Last week, the site was used by more than 40,000 Rhode Island residents, resulting in the distribution of over 25,000 meals a day through community partnerships and nearly 100,000 non-perishable meals across the state.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Saturday that anyone with coronavirus symptoms should now reach out to medical professionals to get tested.

Earlier this week, Raimondo said business restrictions and social distancing measures would be extended until at least May 8. Following the state courts' announcement that their closure will be extended through May 17, Raimondo reminded Rhode Islanders that one consequence of that decision is they cannot be evicted because they can't pay rent.

An order requiring anyone traveling to Rhode Island, including residents coming back from elsewhere, to quarantine for two weeks was also extended to the same day.