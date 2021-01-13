RI's COVID Response Won't Be Affected If Raimondo Heads to DC, She Says

Should she be confirmed as the next U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Wednesday there will be no disruptions to Rhode Island's coronavirus response.

Raimondo held her first coronavirus briefing of the new year and since being nominated for the commerce secretary position last week by President-elect Joe Biden.

She briefly said that although she never pictured herself in Washington, she felt the need to answer Biden's call given the current economic environment.

"I was born in Rhode Island and it will always be my home," she said. "I felt that I had to say yes while continuing to serve the people of Rhode Island."

Raimondo, who is in her second term, said she plans on remaining governor until confirmations take place in the weeks to come.

In the meantime, Raimondo said Lt. Gov. Dan McKee, who was not previously part of the COVID response team, will keep current plans in place like testing and vaccine distribution.

The governor added that her team has been meeting with McKee's team daily to make sure the transition is seamless.

"There will be no disruption in our COVID response," Raimondo said.

McKee briefly made a few remarks at Wednesday's briefing saying that transitions aren't new to him and that he understands the challenges.

"We're going to work through the transition," McKee said while reiterating that the state's coronavirus response would stay in place. "We all have the same goal."

On Wednesday, Rhode Island reported 823 new confirmed coronavirus cases and an additional 17 deaths.

There have now been 1,987 confirmed deaths and 102,485 cases, according to the state's Department of Public Health.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, stands at 5%, the department reported.