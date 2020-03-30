maine coronavirus

Utility Delivers Masks, Respirators to Maine Emergency Agency

Avangrid rounded up 3,000 surgical masks and 3,000 N-95 respirators that were sent to the MEMA offices Monday morning

NBC Universal, Inc.

Maine’s largest electric utility is donating 6,000 masks to the Maine Emergency Management Agency to be used to protect front-line medical workers from the coronavirus.

Central Maine Power’s parent company, Avangrid, rounded up 3,000 surgical masks and 3,000 N-95 respirators that were sent to the MEMA offices Monday morning, CMP said.

“Given the growing shortage of masks and other protective gear faced by medical facilities across Maine, we have an opportunity and an obligation to help,” said David Flanagan, CMP’s executive chairman.

Maine health officials reported the state's first coronavirus-related death on Friday. The governor is being asked to shut down the entire state.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The state is concerned about the adequacy of supplies to combat the COVID-19, which has claimed three lives in Maine. More than 250 people have tested positive for the virus in the state.

More on the Coronavirus Pandemic

coronavirus in new england 19 hours ago

Maine Reports 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, 85 New Cases

Japan 5 hours ago

Tokyo Olympics Rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

maine coronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus in new englandCENTRAL MAINE POWERMaine Emergency Management Agency
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us