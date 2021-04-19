Vt. Vaccine Registration Opens for Residents 16 and Older

Vermont is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and older.

Registration for this final age segment opens on Monday morning. High school students ages 16 to 18 were allowed to make vaccine appointments a few days earlier, on Saturday. Last week, Vermonters aged 30 and older were eligible to make appointments.

“It is remarkable and exciting how far we’ve come,” said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith Friday, during the governor’s twice-weekly virus briefing.

"It is remarkable and exciting how far we've come," said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith Friday, during the governor's twice-weekly virus briefing.

A year ago the state had limited testing capability and now has one of the most robust in the country, he said. The state had no vaccine a few months ago and since then has vaccinated just over half of all Vermonters in a relatively short period of time.