Report: DeAndre Hopkins mulling over Patriots' contract offer

DeAndre Hopkins is carefully considering his next move.

The star wide receiver had free-agent visits with both the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots last week. His trip to Foxboro was said to be productive, but he reportedly is in "no rush to sign" anywhere and could wait until training camp in late July to make a decision.

While Hopkins left Gillette Stadium without a deal, the 31-year-old apparently did receive a contract offer from the Patriots. ESPN's Dianna Russini shared some intel on the Hopkins situation during Wednesday's "NFL Live."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“I was told by sources close to the situation that Hopkins is going over some of those offers from both of those teams, the Titans and the Patriots," Russini said. "He’s mulling over and trying to come up with a decision what he wants to do.

"And I was told to be very patient here. This isn't something that's going to go down in the next 24-48 hours. It's going to take some time for DeAndre Hopkins to come up with his final decision on where he wants to play."

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills also reportedly are in the mix to sign Hopkins, though the five-time Pro Bowler did not visit either organization.

Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals on May 26 after three seasons with the team. In those three seasons, he amassed 221 catches for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in 35 games.