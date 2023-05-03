Health
Health & Science 3 hours ago

Mom Warns Parents After Her 11-Year-Old's Cough Led to a Rare Cancer Diagnosis

Margarita Martinez’s daughter Fernanda had a cold. She tested positive for COVID, but doctors found a bigger problem — a tumor in her trachea.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us