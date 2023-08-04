FOXBORO -- On Friday night, Jack Jones met with reporters for the first time since being arrested at Logan Airport on June 17.

He was asked, with multiple gun-related charges hanging over his head, if he was worried about his future with the Patriots.

“Every day you’re worried about your future on any team because this league is very liquid," Jones said. "You could be here (today), gone tomorrow on any team. You just gotta go out there and participate. Availability is the best ability.”

Jones declined to answer a question asking him to provide details of his version of events on June 17.

The second-year Patriots cornerback is facing multiple gun-related charges and is scheduled to be back in East Boston Municipal Court on Aug. 18. Jones, 25, has pleaded not guilty to all charges stemming from the incident at Logan where two firearms were discovered in his carry-on luggage.

The charges Jones faces include two counts each of the following: possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Jones was asked to describe his mindset Friday, given all that's going on in his life away from the field.

"When I get out here on this football field, it's all ball," he said. "I just come out here, play ball, give it my all, and do what I'm supposed to do for the team."

Is he optimistic he'll be with the Patriots in 2023?

"That's not my call," Jones said. "That's up to coach (Bill Belichick)."

Earlier in the day on Friday, two of Jones' coaches said they were looking forward to moving forward with Jones. There was an incident on Thursday that led to Jones walking off the practice field, then returning as a non-participant.

Jones said what happened Thursday morning on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium was "just football" and "nothing bad."

Despite Jones parroting one of his head coach's favorite lines about availability, that has been an issue for him already in his young career -- beyond walking off the practice field Thursday. He finished last season suspended by the team for two games.

Jones may not be available to the team later this month if he's to be in court on Aug. 18. The Patriots are scheduled to play a preseason game in Green Bay on Aug. 19 and will spend several days in Wisconsin leading up to the game for joint practices with the Packers.