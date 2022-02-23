Local

Massachusetts

1 Dead After Car Crash in Douglas, Mass.

A full investigation is being conducted by the Douglas Police Department and the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Reconstruction Unit

By Kevin Boulandier

Douglas Police Department

One person is dead and another is injured following a crash in Douglas early Wednesday morning.

Douglas police responded to a 911 call regarding a two-car crash in the area of 27 Main St. around 7:30 a.m.

A 67-year-old man was pulled out from his car and sent to Harrington Hospital in Webster where he was pronounced dead. A 64-year old woman was also pulled out of her vehicle and was taken to UMASS Hospital-University Campus with serious injuries.

Officers said a preliminary investigation indicates that one of the cars crossed over the center line and struck the other vehicle that was traveling the opposite direction.

A full investigation is now underway by the Douglas Police Department and the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Unit.

