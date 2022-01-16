1 Dead, Another Injured in Shooting in Providence

A shooting in Providence left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning, police said.

Providence police were called to Elmwood and Potters avenues around 3 a.m. on a report of a shooting and found two men who had been shot.

One man was pronounced dead and another was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, police said. Their names were not immediate released.

The shooting marks the first homicide of the year in Providence. Mayor Jorge Elorza said he was saddened to learn of the killing and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"This is an unacceptable act of violence, and my heart hurts for the family and friends of the victims,” Elorza said on Twitter.

I was saddened to learn about the shooting that took the life of someone early this morning and left another individual injured. This is an unacceptable act of violence, and my heart hurts for the family and friends of the victims. (1/3) — Jorge Elorza (@Jorge_Elorza) January 16, 2022