fatal car crash

1 Dead in 7-Vehicle Crash Involving Ambulance on Interstate in Dorchester

Other people were seriously hurt, though police didn't immediately say how many

By Shauna Golden and Asher Klein

Eli Rosenberg | NBC10 Boston

One person was killed in a seven-vehicle crash involving an ambulance in Dorchester, Massachusetts, Saturday night, authorities said.

The person who died was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Massachusetts State Police said. That individual was not in the ambulance.

Other people were seriously hurt, police said. They didn't immediately say how many.

The crash took place about 7:40 p.m. on I-93 northbound, before the Freeport Street exit, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

All northbound lanes were shut down Saturday evening.

No further information was immediately available.

