10-year-old dirt bike rider airlifted after crash with vehicle in Stow

A 10-year-old boy was flown to a hospital after colliding head-on with a vehicle while riding a dirt bike in Stow, Massachusetts, police said Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. at Crow Island Airpark, the Stow Police Department said. Police said the boy hit the vehicle on a blind corner.

The child was airlifted to a Worcester hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The vehicle's driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, authorities said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The crash is under investigation by the Stow Police Department and the Massachusetts Environmental Police.