100 Boston Bluebikes Decked Out With Rainbows for Pride Month

June is Pride Month, and Boston Bluebike riders may now find themselves renting bicycles that honor the LGBTQ+ community.

One hundred of the system's more than 4,000 Bluebikes have been wrapped in rainbow prints. and were being rolled out across the city starting Wednesday.

For every ride on one of the bikes during the month of June, Blue Cross Blue Shield will donate $1 to Fenway Health, a medical center in Boston works to protect the wellbeing of members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to an announcement.