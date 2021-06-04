Local

COVID relief

$109 Million in Payments Going Out to Mass. Cities Shortchanged on Fed. Aid

Chelsea, Everett, Methuen and Randolph will get the money after being allocated disproportionately less American Rescue Plan Act aid than other similar cities

By Colin A. Young

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is pictured with his mask (which promotes #MaskUpMA) during a news conference at the State House concerning the upcoming Christmas holiday as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

After being thrust into the middle of a spat between legislative Democrats and Gov. Charlie Baker, four Massachusetts cities that were hit hard by the pandemic but shortchanged on federal relief funding will get a cumulative $109 million on Friday, the governor's office announced.

Chelsea, Everett, Methuen and Randolph were all due to get disproportionately less American Rescue Plan Act aid than other similar cities due to the way a federal funding formula was applied.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Baker in March pledged to deliver at least $100 million in aid to those cities and said Friday the money will come from the pool of almost $5.3 billion in ARPA aid to the state that had arrived in mid-May.

Chelsea will get $28.5 million, Everett will receive $33.3 million, Methuen will get $26.3 million and Randolph will receive $21 million, the governor's office said.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., spent Tuesday morning volunteering at the East Boston Community Soup Kitchen, where she talked about how the American Rescue Plan will help support people who are struggling.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said the administration "was pleased to work directly with local officials in these communities to deliver this funding."

Baker was planning to announce the distribution of the money during a stop in Chelsea on Wednesday but held off when House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka on Tuesday announced plans to redirect all $5.3 billion of the state's ARPA money to a separate fund that the Legislature has greater control of without mentioning aid to the four cities.

The House passed a bill earlier this week to transfer the entirety of the ARPA award and the Senate is expected to do the same next week. The bill could be amended to reflect the $109 million Baker distributed Friday before it clears the Senate and is sent to Baker's desk. Whether the governor would sign the bill, which could limit his administration's control of ARPA spending decisions, remains an open question.

"As authorized by the federal government, the $5.3 billion in discretionary funding does not require legislative appropriation and the Administration is ready to work with municipal, non-profit, private sector and legislative partners to invest these funds quickly," Baker spokeswoman Sarah Finlaw said this week.

More Coronavirus News

Economy 4 hours ago

Long-Term Unemployment Is Falling for First Time During Pandemic

Massachusetts Jun 3

Massachusetts Announces Closing Dates for Mass Vaccination Sites

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

COVID reliefcoronavirusCharlie BakerchelseaMethuen
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us