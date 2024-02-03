11 people arrested during pro-Palestine protest in Maine

11 people were arrested at a protest in Portland Maine on Friday afternoon.

The protest showing support for Palestine and calling for a ceasefire in Israel started at around 1:30, according to News Center Maine.

Police say protestors blocked both Exit 7 ramps, impacting traffic.

The 11 people under arrest were charged with pbstructing a public way, and taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police left the area at around 3 p.m. when the road was reopened.