Girl, 11, Found Unresponsive in Waters Off Rhode Island After Massive Search

An 11-year-old girl was pulled unresponsive from waters off Conimicut Point Park in Warwick, Rhode Island Monday following an hours-long search.

The Coast Guard said the child was recovered by a marine unit near Conimicut Point Monday.

The announcement came a day after a 30-year-old man who tried to save the girl was recovered from the water.

#UPDATE 11-year-old girl was located and recovered unresponsive by @WarwickFireCo Marine 4 near Conimicut Point. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2021

The man was recovered unresponsive in Narragansett Bay and taken ashore to EMS, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Twitter just before 8:20 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard searched through the night for the girl.

#Update The #USCG Cutter COHO will continue searching through the night for the 11-year old girl.



Crews from STA Castle Hill and Air Station #CapeCod will continue searching at first light, tomorrow morning. #SAR #RhodeIsland #Narragansett — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2021

Several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Warwick Fire and Police departments, and Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force, were involved in the search.

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said on Facebook that he was at the scene for quite a while Sunday, where the fire department chaplain was with the family.

"We've gotten some somber news today," Picozzi shared. "Two swimmers are missing (one adult and one child) off the shore of Conimicut Point."

He later shared an update on Facebook, noting the man's body had been recovered but that the Coast Guard was continuing to search for the child.

Picozzi also said the man reportedly did not know the 11-year-old girl but was trying to save her.

"He lost his life trying to save the child," Picozzi said. "He was a hero."

The mayor also said that two other people were pulled from the water and transported to the hospital. It's not immediately clear how they factor into the incident or what their conditions are.