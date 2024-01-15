14-year-old Boston girl missing for several days

Malek 'Angel' Louati, 14, was last seen leaving Weymouth High School around noon on Thursday, Jan. 11, Boston police said

Boston police

Police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old Boston girl who has been missing since last week.

Boston police say Malek “Angel” Louati was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 11, leaving school around noon. The Weymouth High School student is approximately 5'2 tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the teen's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-5619. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.

