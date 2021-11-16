$15,000 Reward Offered in 1974 Death of 18-Year-Old Mass. Woman

The reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the 1974 slaying of an 18-year-old Massachusetts woman has been increased to $15,000, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The announcement by the Berkshire district attorney’s office came on the 47th anniversary of the discovery of Kim Benoit’s body along a riverbank in Florida, Massachusetts, days after her family had reported the North Adams teenager missing.

The reward includes $10,000 from the district attorney’s office and $5,000 from the family.

“Our hearts are with the Benoit family as another year goes by without resolution. My office, the state police and the North Adams police have not forgotten Kim or her family and have never stopped investigating her murder,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in a statement.

“I believe there are people out there who know more about this case and, through the offering of a financial reward coupled with enhanced forensic technology, we hope to give the family the closure they deserve,” she said.

Investigators received a “significant lead” in the early 2000s but still do not have enough to solve the case, prosecutors said.

They have been using new technology and forensic resources to pursue leads and recently added a contract investigator to analyze case data and prioritize phone tips, prosecutors said.