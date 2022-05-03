Local

16-Year-Old Killed in Crash in Belchertown, MA

Belchertown police said 16-year-old Zachary Fraleigh was the only person involved in the single-car crash on North Washington Street Monday

By Thea DiGiammerino

A 16-year-old driver was killed in a crash in Belchertown, Massachusetts on Monday afternoon.

Belchertown police said 16-year-old Zachary Fraleigh was the only person involved in the single-car crash on North Washington Street around 5 p.m. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash s under investigation by the Belchertown Police Department, Massachusetts State Police troopers with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The medical examiner will determine cause of death.

No other details were immediately available.

