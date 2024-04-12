Rhode Island

17-year-old charged in connection with death of 2-month-old baby in RI

The 17-year-old juvenile faces felony delinquent charges, police said, and will be arraigned in family court

By Staff Reports

A 17-year-old juvenile was charged in connection with the death of a 2-month-old baby in Newport, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The baby was found unresponsive just before 11 p.m. Thursday at the Festival Field Housing Development, Newport police said.

The 2-month-old was taken to Newport Hospital, where they later died, WJAR reported.

The 17-year-old juvenile faces felony delinquent charges, police said, and will be arraigned in family court.

Details surrounding the incident or the relationship between the two weren't released.

