Firefighters battle large scrap metal fire in Providence overnight.

Firefighters were still battling a large scrap metal fire on Thursday morning that broke out overnight in Providence, Rhode Island.

According to WJAR, the fire broke out late Wednesday night in a large pile of trash and scrap metal on Allen Avenue, just off the Thurbers Avenue exit on Interstate 95.

About 40 firefighters were called in to help battle the blaze.

“It’s mostly underneath, and we’re just soaking it down," Providence Fire Battalion Chief Gregory McGee said. "We’re trying to get some equipment over here, maybe dig it up and see what we can do, but it’s going to be an extended operation."

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials said.