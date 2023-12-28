Lynn

2 teens shot to death near gas station in Lynn

This shooting comes days after three people were seriously hurt in a shooting at a Pizza Hut on State Street

Two teenagers were shot and killed near a gas station in Lynn, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Camden Street, near AL Prime gas station on Western Avenue — not too far from this week's triple shooting.

The victims, only identified as a 16-year-old youth and a 19-year-old man, were taken to the hospital, where they died, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

No further information was made available.

This incident comes days after three people were seriously hurt in a shooting at a Pizza Hut on State Street.

While police said Tuesday night's shooting was targeted, no arrests have been made. The three victims remain stable in the hospital, the district attorney's office said.

It wasn't immediately known if the two shootings were related.

