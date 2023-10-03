19-year-old charged in Cape Cod boat crash that killed teen girl

A 19-year-old has been indicted for allegedly driving a boat under the influence in a crash that left a 17-year-old girl dead this summer off Cape Cod, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

David K. Sullivan, a 19-year-old from Medfield, was indicted by a Barnstable County grand jury on Friday, the Cape & Islands District Attorney said. He faces charges including operating a vessel under the influence and reckless or negligent operation of a vessel causing death.

The boat Sullivan was allegedly driving crashed the night of July 21 in Dennis' Sesuit Harbor, leaving Sadie Mauro, 17, dead and two other people seriously hurt.

Sullivan is due in court to face the charges next Tuesday, prosecutors said. It wasn't immediate clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

The teen's body was recovered from the water by the United States Coast Guard at around 11:30 p.m. Massachusetts State Police say the crash happened around 9 p.m. off Cold Storage Beach in Dennis.

The crash on a jetty was reported to Dennis police around 9:01 p.m., the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office has said. The U.S. Coast Guard, Dennis and Sandwich fire departments and the Barnstable County Dive Team were involved in the search for Mauro off Cold Storage Beach.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vessel -- a Regulator equipped with two outboard 250 horsepower engines bearing an Alabama registration -- was occupied by six people at the time of the crash, which occurred at the jetty by the channel leading to the Northside Marina in Sesuit Harbor.

Mauro was a rising senior and lacrosse standout at Dover-Sherborn High School. She's been remembered for her kindness and smile.