‘A special kid': Community mourns Dover-Sherborn student killed in Cape Cod boat crash

The Dover-Sherborn community is mourning the loss of a high school student killed in a boating crash Friday night. Seventeen-year-old Sadie Mauro is remembered as star high school athlete with a bright future.

“[She was] a rising leader in the senior class, a young woman with a really good head on her shoulders, who just really lead a purposeful life,” said Emily Sullivan, Dover Sherborn HS Athletic Director.

Mauro played lacrosse both for the high school and the Mass Elite club team. Sullivan said Mauro was set to be team captain next year and had plans to continue playing in college.

“She had a bright future ahead of her. I have no doubt she would have been a main player on that Gettysburg team and gone on after that to do more great things.”

Sullivan said Mauro also participated in the school’s athletic advisory committee, which is a group of students she consulted with for recommendations on ways to improve after each season.

“I know that was always something she was passionate about was getting student-athletes to female athletic events,” said Sullivan.

“She was a special kid, really special kid,” said Principal John Smith. “[She] provided so much to our community in terms of her spark, her spunk, her smile and I’m going to really greatly miss her.”

Monday morning the school opened its doors to students and staff to speak to counselors and mourn together. Smith said many spent time in the library together.

“They start to share some stories and there is a little bit of laughter and smiling in between tears and I think it just provides them with that outlet of having some comfort in being together.”

This comes two years after another student died in a car crash. Since then Smith said a community organization has been actively working to address safety among students.

“We had a whole campaign about not social hosting. We put it out there and there was some pushback and some people feel like they don’t want to be told what to do. We’re not telling them what to do we’re telling them the consequences of these decisions that can happen.”

Both Massachusetts State Police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and could not provide further details about the cause of the crash.