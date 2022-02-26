19-Year-Old Cape Cod Man Dead After Work Van Collides With Tree

A 19-year-old Cape Cod man was killed Friday night in what appears to be a weather-related crash, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m., first responders were called to Race Lane in the Marstons Mills section of Barnstable after passersby reported a single motor vehicle crash.

The Barnstable Police Department and the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department arrived on scene to find that a white work van had left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The Hyannis man who was driving was pronounced dead on scene. Specialized equipment was used to remove his body from the van, police said. The victim's name is being withheld pending identification and notification of family.

No one else was involved in the crash.

Snow fell across New England Friday, and temperatures are dropping overnight.

The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the fatal crash, which preliminary appears to be related to Friday's snowstorm, police said.

A steady snow that started in the predawn hours Friday brought varying accumulation across New England. Some areas were close to a foot of snow by the time the storm ended late in the day, while other spots were contending with a sloppy mix of sleet and ice. Towns on the Cape had accumulated 2-4 inches of snow by the end of the day.

No other information was immediately available. An investigation into Friday's fatal crash is ongoing.